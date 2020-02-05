Pensioner reacts angrily when he’s told not to park in a disabled spot outside Coles

A pensioner who parked in a disabled parking spot outside of a Coles supermarket has been shamed by another driver – but not everyone agrees he’s at fault.

The 74-year-old man was pictured sitting in his Ford Falcon which was parked in the bay in Epping, in Sydney’s north west on Sunday morning as he waited for his wife at the church.

Another motorist confronted the driver to ask why he was using the spot, reserved for disabled drivers, before he agreed to move into a different bay.

The elderly driver argued that his age gave him the right to park there but the other motorist disagreed.

Images of the pensioner’s parking were later uploaded to the ‘Australian Disability Parking Wall’ Facebook page, where motorists defended the pensioner and his parking.

‘Just out of curiosity would you have approached a man who was young and big … While I don’t agree with someone parking in these spots without a permit, maybe his wife can’t walk far …’ the woman wrote.

Another man said it was impossible to judge the man’s situation simply by looking at him.

‘I pray you both never get old and someday need a permit . Not all disabilities can be seen by the eye,’ the man wrote.

Others defended the actions of the other driver.

One woman wrote: ‘I hate it when seniors think they can do anything they want just cause they are old.’

‘Definitely some of the most entitled people I’ve come across. That’s regardless of how productive/useful they were to society,’ another said.