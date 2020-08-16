Pentagon Forming Task Force To Investigate Military’s UFO Encounters

Officials from the U.S. Department of Defense confirmed that the Pentagon is forming a special task force that will oversee the investigations on the UFO encounters by military personnel.

The task force, which will be officially unveiled within the next couple of days, will be headed by Deputy Secretary of Defense David Norquist, CNN reported. The task force will mainly focus on the UFO sightings of members of the U.S. military.

Some of the incidents the task force will look into include the UFO sightings by pilots of the U.S. Navy. Videos of the encounters, which were recorded by the military jets’ onboard imaging systems, were released to the public in 2017 and 2018 by the aerospace company To The Stars Academy of Arts and Science.

The clips show the pilots tracking mysterious objects flying in the sky. The Navy referred to the objects as “unidentified aerial phenomena.”

The Pentagon decided to form a task force to investigate UFOs due to the possible threat they pose to national security. In July, a former Pentagon official who led the agency’s program on the study of UFOs said that the unknown nature of the mysterious object makes them dangerous.

“There’s something in our sky and we don’t know what it is, we don’t know where it’s from. Is that a problem? From a national security perspective, yes, it’s a problem,” Luis Elizondo, the former head of the Pentagon’s top-secret project known as Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, told Live Science.

“We need to understand what these are, in order to make a determination if they’re a threat,” he added.

Recently, a former consultant for the Pentagon who worked on the agency’s special unit that investigated UFOs revealed an important detail regarding the possible nature of the mysterious objects. In an interview with the New York Times, Eric W. Davis confirmed that the Pentagon carried out examinations on the materials retrieved by the agency from crashed UFOs.

According to Davis, the examinations revealed that the objects came from “off-world vehicles” that were not made on Earth.

“We couldn’t make it ourselves,” he stated.