Pentagon gives conditional OK to resume Saudi training in the US

The Pentagon has given the Navy and other military services conditional approval to resume training of Saudi Arabian nationals in the US, six weeks after a Saudi national opened fire on fellow service members.

Operational training, such as flying and other non-classroom work, for the approximately 850 Saudis at multiple US bases was suspended on December 10, four days after one Saudi trainee shot and killed three US Navy service members at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida.

Deputy Defense Secretary David Norquist said in a memo dated January 17 and released Tuesday that non-classroom training can resume once the military services have met certain conditions, including implementing a prohibition on the possession – on or off U.S. military property – of privately owned firearms and ammunition by international military students and their families.

The military services must also ensure that all international military students are under continuous monitoring for potentially disqualifying behavior.

The continuous monitoring, which was ordered last week by Defense Secretary Mark Esper, is intended to allow US officials to pick up on signs of radicalization or other problematic behavior that might not have been apparent when the student entered the training program.

The military services must also take steps to transition most international military students to credentials that limit physical access to those Defense Department facilities for which they have a bona fide requirement to access.

Norquist set no firm date for resumption of the training. It is up to the military services to meet the conditions first, and then notify the Pentagon agency that is responsible for overseeing international training programs.

Last week, the Justice Department announced that 21 Saudi military students were sent home after a review of all Saudi trainees.

The 21, including an undisclosed number at Pensacola, had jihadist or anti-American sentiments on social media pages or had ‘contact with child pornography,’ including in internet chat rooms, officials said. None is accused of having had advance knowledge of the December 6 shooting or helped the gunman carry it out.

The shooting at Pensacola in which Saudi Air Force officer Mohammed Alshamrani killed three U.S. sailors and injured eight other people focused public attention on the presence of foreign students in American military training programs and exposed shortcomings in the screening of cadets.

Following the attack, the FBI and the Pentagon began a review into a slew of Saudi trainees studying at US military installations across the nation. About a dozen Saudi trainees were confined to their quarters in Pensacola while the FBI investigated the shooting as a possible terror attack.

Jonathan Hoffman, chief spokesman for the Defense Department, announced last week that the department will introduce additional screening procedures for international students as well and increased security measures at American bases.

The shooter had two iPhones with him when he attacked the base.

One of them he took with him and the other he left in the car. The phone he took with him in the attack he shot, leading cops to believe there may be key information on it.

Information on his Twitter account led investigators to believe he was radicalized.