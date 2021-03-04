Pentagon says one militia member killed, two wounded in Syria airstrike

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Xinhua) — The Pentagon said on Monday that U.S. airstrikes in eastern Syria last week killed one militia member and injured two others.

“We believe, right now, there was likely one militia member killed, and two militia members wounded,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters, adding the Pentagon would continue to assess the battle damage.

U.S. military last Thursday conducted airstrikes against facilities used by Iranian-backed militant groups in eastern Syria.

The Pentagon said the airstrikes were authorized in response to recent attacks against American and coalition personnel in Iraq.

Syria and Iran on Friday strongly condemned the U.S. strikes. Enditem