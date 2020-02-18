People are arguing over the right amount of Vegemite to spread on toast

Vegemite lovers have been locked in heated debate over the perfect amount to spread on toast ever since a photo showing six options was shared on the social media forum Reddit.

Six slices of bread loaded with varying volumes of the iconic Australian spread are laid out in the picture, ranging from one – which leaves a tiny smattering across the centre – to six, which coats the entire slice in a thick black layer.

The photo was posted anonymously with the caption: ‘Your answer to this should be mandatory on your Tinder profile’.

People have been choosing their favourite style, with the fifth version – which covers almost every inch of the bread except its outermost corners in a thin layer – proving most popular so far.

While opinion remains divided about the perfect quantity, the vast majority feel Vegemite should always be eaten with butter and spread evenly across bread, rather than concentrated in a single spot in the middle.

Versions one to three proved the most controversial, with one woman going so far as to call the lightly covered options ‘sacrilegious’.

‘Not buttering to the edges is sacrilege. Also, don’t trust anyone who prefers anything before number two,’ she said.

One man joked that any Australian who answered lower than number five should have their citizenship revoked and be deported immediately.

Almost everyone took issue with the apparent absence of butter from any of the six options.

‘Wouldn’t eat any of these – where’s the butter?’ one man asked.

Fanatics suggested going further than the sixth option, shunning bread by eating Vegemite with a spoon straight from the jar.

Others said their perfect Vegemite sandwich requires smashed avocado and melted cheese, and must always be made with toast rather than plain soft bread.