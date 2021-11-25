People are canceling Christmas plans and missing funerals because of passport delays: ‘I’m having sleepless nights.’

As anger grows against courier TNT and Passport Office, desperate customers spend hours on the phone and drive from depot to depot in search of vital documents.

Nicky Course has been having nightmares about Christmas.

She and her children are scheduled to fly to South Africa for the holidays to see close relatives they haven’t seen in nearly two years due to the pandemic.

Her kids are excited to see their grandparents, aunt, and cousins, but her daughter’s new passport has been delayed in the mail, and she’s having trouble getting an answer as to when – if ever – it will arrive.

Nicky tells me, “It’s stressful, and I’m desperate.”

“I paid for a fast-track service for a reason, and I desperately need the passport back as soon as possible because we are traveling in December, and I can’t even book PCR tests without passport numbers.”

What if it goes missing and doesn’t arrive in time for my flight?”

Nicky paid for the expedited passport renewal service and showed up for her appointment on November 12 in Peterborough.

The delivery, however, was repeatedly postponed.

Nicky has waited at home for the passport on the day that courier TNT said it would arrive several times, but it has yet to arrive.

She is one of many people awaiting passports in the run-up to Christmas.

Hundreds of people have gone online to contact TNT, which is owned by FedEx and has an exclusive contract to deliver official travel documents, to inquire about where their passports have gone, as they have had to cancel vacations, family engagements, and other important trips.

“I had to rush it because my grandmother was sick,” Rayanne explains.

“She died soon after my passport was issued, and I was unable to bid her farewell because TNT was unable to deliver it.”

Now I’m sorry that I didn’t make it to her memorial service.

I tried everything, but it didn’t work.”

Rayanne is still waiting for her passport so she can fly to see her family, but the delivery has been rescheduled.

She says, “All I want to do is be with my family.”

Some customers claim that their passports have been held for up to a month by the US-based company.

Nicky has been on the phone for more than an hour every day to get.

