People are comparing it to a horror movie after a hotel worker reveals a hidden item in the bathroom.

People are comparing it to a horror film after a hotel worker reveals a hidden item in the bathroom.

If you’ve ever stayed in a hotel room, you’ve probably noticed an odd item stuck to the bathroom wall.

A hotel employee posted a video on Tiktok revealing that it is actually a clothesline, despite the fact that it looks like something out of a horror movie.

The woman, whose Instagram handle is @hotel_hacks_, demonstrated how the line worked to her 42,000 followers.

“Did you ever look at your hotel shower and wonder what the heck it is?” she asked.

She then dragged the line from the circular holder to the opposite wall, where it could hook into a catch.

As a result, the bath now has a washing line across it.

“Use it to hand your wet washcloths, bathing suits, and anything else that needs to air dry,” she explained.

The video has been viewed over 20,000 times, with some users expressing surprise that it was used for such a purpose.

Many viewers, however, were more concerned that the line reminded them of a horrific death in the horror film Final Destination.

“No thank you, Final Destination,” one person wrote, while another added, “Final Destination death.”

“Well, that’s just convenient for murder,” said a third.

Other hotel employees offered additional tips for those looking to book an overnight stay.

A hotel owner revealed how guests can receive a free room upgrade by not being “greedy.”

Another member of the staff mentioned that you can always get a free breakfast to take from your hotel.