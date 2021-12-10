People are divided over a TikTok star’s claim to have a “genius” packing hack for extra luggage on Ryanair flights – but

People are divided over a TikTok star’s claim to have a “genius” packing hack for extra luggage on Ryanair flights.

A TIKTOK influencer claims to have figured out the best way to get extra luggage on a Ryanair flight.

Kristen Black posted a video to Tiktok showing how she snuck extra clothing and souvenirs onto the budget airline.

She started by laying a large sweater on the floor and covering it with a few layers of clothing.

She then rolled the jumper into a tube, tucking the extra clothes inside.

She then tied the jumper around her neck with the sleeves, as if it were a ‘neck pillow.’

Her final piece of advice was to balance an airport souvenir on her head and then cover it with a hat to keep it in place.

The video has been viewed over 9 million times and has proven to be extremely popular among those looking for a travel hack.

“This is genius,” one person said.

“As a former employee of theirs, please do it, they overcharge for luggage so you do you,” wrote another.

Although we at Sun Online Travel were not convinced by the usefulness of the tip, the Ryanair cabin crew are a sharp bunch who are used to passengers trying to game the hand luggage system.

If someone was wearing a weekend’s worth of clothes around their neck, we’re sure they’d notice.

The majority of TikTok users were concerned about losing their personal items.

“All fun and games until you leave a trail of your scants across the terminal,” one person wrote, while another added, “I’ll forget about the souvenirs in the hat and lose them…”

Another Tiktok user recently shared a tip about how she always gets a free extra bag when flying.

One woman also claimed to have a way to get free extra hand luggage on a flight.