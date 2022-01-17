People are rushing to book vacations, prompting a warning about foreign exchange fees.

As people rush to book vacations, there is a warning about foreign exchange charges.

Many people are unaware that banks, in addition to charging a transaction fee for using your card abroad, add a margin to the official FX rate.

Many Brits are booking a much-needed vacation as the travel industry begins to recover from the effects of COVID-19 – there has already been a sharp increase in holidays to France since the ban on UK tourists was lifted.

According to research conducted by bank challenger Tally, these long-awaited breaks could cost far more than necessary due to a lack of knowledge about foreign exchange (FX) charges and international transaction costs.

Tally discovered that nearly six out of ten people (57%) are unaware that banks add a margin to the official FX rate in addition to charging a transaction fee for using your card abroad, and that four out of ten people (39%) are unaware that many banks charge fees for withdrawing money from cashpoints while abroad, as well as additional interest on the withdrawal.

Half of those polled (51%) were unaware that paying in the local currency – rather than in pounds – when using a card abroad gets you a better exchange rate, while 55 percent were unaware that if you don’t pay in the local currency on your card while abroad, the retailer sets the exchange rate and can add conversion fees on top.

One-quarter of those polled (24%) believe banks intentionally obfuscate FX rates, and many are now demanding change to lower FX costs, with a third (32%) believing a law should be enacted to prevent banks from charging customers transaction fees simply because they are abroad.

“A lack of clarity around foreign currency exchange and payments abroad generates revenues for banks, via unnecessary fees for bank customers,” said Cameron Parry, Founder and CEO of Tally.

For bank customers, we want to demystify costs.

Charges must be simple and transparent so that people can make the best decisions possible when spending their hard-earned money abroad.

People are willing to pay a price for convenience, but no one enjoys having the rug pulled from under their feet.

Consumers are dissatisfied with the current system, according to the research, and are looking for a change.”

Many savers are likely to have amassed a significant amount of.

Short summary of Infosurhoy