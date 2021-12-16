People begin to voluntarily self-isolate to avoid having their holiday plans ruined.

People start voluntarily self-isolating to avoid their holiday plans being ruined, according to Covid Christmas advice.

Young people in London have told me that they have chosen self-isolation to ensure a normal Christmas this year.

To avoid contracting the virus and having their Christmas plans ruined, people have started to voluntarily self-isolate from Covid.

On Christmas Day, an estimated one million people will be infected with the virus, and I’ve spoken to several Londoners, where the Omicron variant is now the dominant strain, who are shielding in a last-ditch effort to save their holiday plans.

As Omicron rips through England, Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, urged people to limit their social contacts and “prioritize” events that mattered most to them last night.

Ali Dunk, 29, told me he has decided to effectively self-isolate in order to reduce the risk of contracting the virus before flying to see his family in the United States for the holidays.

Mr Dunk began limiting his social contacts on Monday and is now working from home and only leaving the house for essential trips in order to have a “proper Christmas.”

“With the cases rising as they are in London and just trying to stay as safe as possible,” he said, “it just doesn’t seem really worth going out and having the sort of normal Christmas plans that I would have had.”

Mr Dunk said it’s a “toss-up” whether he should see his grandparents before leaving and risk spreading the variant, or risk missing out on seeing them if a lockdown occurs in the New Year.

He went on to say that he felt compelled to go above and beyond government guidelines because he didn’t think the measures went far enough.

“As soon as the cases started escalating in the way that they have,” he said, “there needed to be at least more restrictions.”

“It would just feel very sad and anti-climactic if we got to this point, so close to going, and then something conspired to ensure that we missed out again.”

In London, Omicron is already prevalent, and Mr Whitty warned last night that the UK should expect “large numbers” of infections in the coming days.

It comes after the United Kingdom set a new record the day before.

