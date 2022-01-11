People buying cozy clothes and jewelry as Christmas gifts boosted December retail spending.

People buying comfortable clothes and jewelry as Christmas gifts boosted December retail spending.

Despite the spread of the Omicron variant, which raised concerns about possible lockdowns across the UK, retailers did well last month.

According to retail industry figures, shoppers swapped their best party outfits for loungewear over the holidays, with jewelry being one of the most popular gifts.

The latest British Retail Consortium (BRC) and KPMG sales monitor shows that total retail sales in the UK rose 2.1 percent in the month leading up to 1 January, compared to the previous year, as the public finished their Christmas shopping in style.

However, the figure represents a slowdown from the retail sector’s 5% growth in November and is well below 2021’s overall figure of 9.9% growth.

Online sales fell 13.9 percent this year, compared to December 2020, when much of the UK was under strict lockdown for part of the month, as shoppers returned to High Street stores.

Total food sales increased 0.4 percent in the three months to December, while non-food retail sales increased 4.8 percent.

Despite the concerns about Omicron, Ms Dickinson, the BRC’s chief executive, stated that “retail sales held up through December.”

“Many people prefer to shop online rather than go to nearby shopping malls,” she continued.

“Loungewear was back in style, as many people anticipated future restrictions.”

Meanwhile, formalwear sales have slowed due to the return of work-from-home advice and a reduction in Christmas social events.

“In the face of rising case numbers and supply-chain issues, retail employees went above and beyond to ensure that everyone got what they wanted for Christmas.”

However, towards the end of the month, the figures revealed a slowdown in activity.

“Following a strong November, retail sales continued to grow in December, increasing by just over 2% compared to 2020, though the spread of the Omicron variant and updated Government guidelines slowed spending during the final weeks of the year,” said Paul Martin, UK head of retail at KPMG.

“Consumers continued to flock to the high street for their holiday gifts, determined to get the gifts they desired.”

