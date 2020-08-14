People enjoy better lives in Wangwan Village, Shaanxi

A tourist picks cherry tomatoes inside a greenhouse in Wangwan Village of Yichuan County, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, Aug. 10, 2020. Used to be an impoverished village nestling on the Loess Plateau, Wangwan Village made great efforts in poverty-relief programs, villagers here now live a better life as low-yield crop fields and cave dwellings have been substituted by greenhouses with an area of 150 mu (about 10 hectares), leisure resorts and well-decorated new houses. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)