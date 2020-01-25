People from different walks of life choose to spend Spring Festival holiday in Shenzhen

Combo photo taken on Jan. 22, 2020 shows Xu Bangren posing for a photo in the University of Hong Kong-Shenzhen Hospital (HKU-SZH) (top) and Xu performing medical check on a patient in the hospital in Shenzhen, south China’s Guangdong Province. Xu Bangren, a surgeon of the liver, biliary tract and pancreas, comes from Wenchang in south China’s Hainan Province. He is on duty during this year’s Chinese Lunar New Year holiday. Many people from different walks of life choose to spend the Spring Festival holiday in Shenzhen. Shenzhen welcomes its 40th anniversary in 2020 and more and more people are attracted to work and live here. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)