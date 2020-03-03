People from rich countries ‘French kiss’ their partners less than people from poorer countries 

A new study suggests that the more unequal a society is, the more likely its citizens are to engage in French kissing, what scientists describe as ‘romantic mouth-to-mouth kissing.’

A team of scientists from Abertay University in Scotland gave questionnaires to 2,988 participants in 13 countries, spanning six continents.

They asked a range of questions about the respondent’s general attitude toward kissing, the frequency with which a person kissed their partner, and the significance they attached to that kissing.

The people who reported kissing most frequently were those who lived in countries with the highest degrees of income inequality.

‘The results of this research suggest that the environment we live in is related to differences in this particular form of romantic intimacy,’ lead researcher Dr. Christopher Watkins told Phys.org.

‘French kissing has been shown by others to be related to the quality of a romantic relationship, and our data suggests that we do this more in environments where we have less to fall back on, where a gesture which shows commitment to a relationship would be of greater value.’

‘Another interesting factor is that, across the nations surveyed, kissing was considered more important at the established phase of a relationship compared to the initial stages of romantic attraction.’

Interestingly, this difference didn’t apply to other forms of romantic intimacy, such as hugging, cuddling, or sex, suggesting there is something unique about kissing.

On average, women tended to value the quality of kissing more highly than men.

The researchers were able to break down the essential characteristics of a good kiss into two main components.

The first was the general sensory experience of a partner’s body odor and breath.

The second major component of a good kiss was the physical sensation of contact and the related physical techniques used during the kiss.

‘What’s particularly captivating about the data is that it compliments large-scale research in very remote cultures looking at the existence of romantic mouth-to-mouth kissing,’ Dr. Watkins said.

‘Kissing isn’t always present in these cultures, and whether it is or is not is connected to the way in which resources are shared in that society.’

‘Further work could examine regional differences in kissing and romantic intimacy or the importance of the senses in close interactions among couples using similar logic to the current research.’