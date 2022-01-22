People have been warned not to approach a missing lab monkey following a plane crash.

People have been warned not to approach a missing lab monkey after a plane crash.

Residents of a Pennsylvania county were warned Saturday not to approach a missing monkey following a collision involving a pickup towing a trailer carrying about 100 monkeys to a lab.

Following a Friday afternoon crash on a state highway near an Interstate 80 exit in Montour County, state police advised people not to look for or capture a cynomolgus macaque monkey.

“Anyone who sees or finds the monkey is asked not to approach, try to catch, or come into contact with it.”

“Please dial 911 right away,” troopers said on Twitter.

“Because it is not a domesticated animal and they are in an unknown territory,” Trooper Lauren Lesher said.

It’s difficult to predict how they’d react if a human approached.”

Several monkeys escaped after the pickup and dump truck collided, but only one remained unaccounted for as of Saturday morning, officials said.

In the midst of bitterly cold weather, the Pennsylvania Game Commission and other agencies looked for it.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was assisting state police with “technical assistance.”

After arriving Friday morning at New York’s Kennedy Airport from Mauritius, the shipment of monkeys was en route to a CDC-approved quarantine facility, according to the CDC.

Trooper Andrea Pelachick of the Sunbury Daily Item newspaper said the truck was on its way to a lab.

The lab’s location and the type of research for which the monkeys were destined were not disclosed, but cynomolgus monkeys are frequently used in medical studies.

They are the most widely used primate in preclinical toxicology studies, according to a paper published on the National Center for Biotechnology Information’s website in 2015.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were on the scene, according to Lesher.

The condition of the remaining monkeys, as well as their whereabouts, remained unknown on Saturday.

The condition of the motorists was also unknown, as was whether any citations had been issued.

Michelle Fallon, a crash witness, told the Bloomsburg Press Enterprise newspaper that she spoke with the pickup driver and a passenger after the crash…

