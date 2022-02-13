“People have no hope, no food, and no money,” according to the cost-of-living crisis.

‘They’re telling you they haven’t been able to turn on the heat in weeks, that they have bailiffs at the door, that they have to rely on a food bank… But it’s not all bad news.’

Ellie Matthews, a specialist debt adviser at Citizens Advice Caerphilly Blaenau Gwent, talks about the highs and lows of her job:

Q: How and why did you decide to become a debt counselor, and how long have you been doing so?

A: I joined Citizens Advice after graduating from university about four and a half years ago.

I began my career on our consumer project and worked my way up to the debt management team.

When I graduated from university, I knew I didn’t want to work in a corporate environment.

Citizens Advice is one of those places where the results you achieve for clients and the relationships you form with people are both extremely rewarding.

Q: Walk us through a typical day in your life…

A: Obviously, no two calls are the same, but my day is structured so that I begin at 9 a.m. with a team meeting.

We are a group of about 20 people.

Despite our location in Caerphilly, we work with clients all over the country.

Because the majority of us work from home, our meetings are conducted via Zoom.

It’s also an opportunity for us to catch up on any policy changes or new rules that we need to know about.

Every day, I have three appointments scheduled as a debt counselor: 9.30 a.m., 11.30 a.m., and 2 p.m.

Because each appointment entails taking down financial histories and discussing options with clients, time can be extremely limited.

Some of our clients are vulnerable and may require two or three hour appointments.

We also have to send written confirmation of advice we’ve discussed with the client and keep track of the case work, so there’s a lot of paperwork.

I may also have to contact a client’s creditors or enroll them in the Debt Respite Scheme to give them a 60-day reprieve.

If clients fail to show up for appointments, I can log on to the debt helpline, where people will be seeking advice via the internet.

Emails are also available, as well as a web chat service.

