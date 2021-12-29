People in Scotland have warned that going to England for New Year’s Eve is against the’spirit’ of the rules.

Some social media users have speculated that busloads of people will travel to England to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

To avoid Covid restrictions for their New Year’s celebrations, people in Scotland have been advised not to cross the border into England.

There is currently no ban on people traveling to England to visit nightclubs, and some social media users have speculated that coachloads of people will cross the border from Wales and Scotland for New Year’s Eve.

However, John Swinney, Scotland’s Deputy First Minister, has urged people to act responsibly, saying it goes against the “spirit” of the new measures.

“People are free to make their own judgments,” he told BBC Breakfast.

But we must recognize that Omicron is a serious threat to everyone in our society, and we must all take steps to protect ourselves by limiting our social contacts and connections, as well as adhering to the restrictions that have been imposed.

“I believe it is the wrong course of action for people to take because we have a serious situation to deal with and we encourage everyone to help.”

Following new measures implemented after Christmas, people in Scotland were encouraged to spend as much time as possible at home and limit social gatherings to no more than three households.

The traditional Hogmanay street party in Edinburgh has been canceled, and there are additional restrictions in the hospitality industry, with nightclubs shut down completely.

Scotland put a cap on the size of public events on Boxing Day, including the traditional Hogmanay celebration.

Indoor events are limited to 100 people standing or 200 people seated, while outdoor events are limited to 500 people.

From December 27, nightclubs were forced to close, while pubs and bars reverted to table service only.

Scotland’s current measures will be reviewed on January 11th, according to Mr Swinney, who added that ministers did not want the restrictions in place for “any longer than is necessary.”

He did, however, issue a warning about Omicron’s “galloping pace through Scotland.”

Over Christmas and Boxing Day in Scotland, case numbers reached new highs, with the Omicron now accounting for the majority of all cases.

