People line up for free food distribution in Bangkok as COVID-19 cases on downward trend

A child displays the mark on his forehead after taking temperature check at a free food distribution point in Bangkok, Thailand, April 22, 2020. Thai authorities on Wednesday expressed confidence in the latest downward trajectory of the COVID-19 cases curve, with 15 new cases and one fatality reported. (Photo by Rachen Sageamsak/Xinhua)