A woman prepares to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Dadong District of Shenyang, northeast China’s Liaoning Province, May 7, 2021. The vaccination site, which was transformed from a sports center, went into service on Friday. Covering 4,000 square meters, the site is divided into 8 areas including temperature measuring area, waiting area, registration area, and etc. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)