People shop at Carriageworks Farmers Market in Sydney, Australia, on Aug. 22, 2020. Carriageworks was built between 1880 and 1889 as part of the Eveleigh Railway Workshops. In 2007, the site was redeveloped as a cultural precinct. Today, Carriageworks is a significant multi-arts center in Australia. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)