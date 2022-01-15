People should get vaccinated, according to a mother whose son was stillborn while she fought Covid-19 in the hospital.

People should get vaccinated, according to a mother whose son was stillborn while she battled Covid-19 in the hospital.

Rachel had put off getting the vaccination due to her pregnancy, only for tragedy to strike.

A mother whose baby died while she was in a Covid-19-induced coma has spoken out about her “devastation” and urged people to get vaccinated.

Rachel, who did not give her last name, said she was so sick she had no idea she had given birth to her son Jaxon in August at the age of 24 weeks.

She claimed that uncertainty about whether pregnant women should get the Covid vaccine at that point in the vaccine rollout had deterred her from getting the shot.

“I went to get the vaccine initially,” she explained, “but the advice at the time was not to have it.”

“I assumed I’d get the vaccine after the baby was born, but it wasn’t meant to be.”

Rachel, who is from Bilston in Wolverhampton, said about her loss, “I didn’t actually know I had given birth.”

“They wanted to tell me when I wasn’t sedated because I was on drugs,” says the obstetrician.

“My emotions were shock – one minute you’re having a scan and a gender reveal, naming the baby and getting excited, and the next minute you’re losing your baby.”

“I only had one opportunity to see him.”

I would have been able to spend much more time with him and hold him if I had been able to.

However, due to the circumstances, I was unable to do so.”

Rachel is still recovering after spending three-and-a-half months in a coma and in the hospital after contracting the virus.

She told the BBC that a coma rendered her paralyzed and that a tracheotomy rendered her speechless for a month.

Rachel, who is now fully vaccinated, encourages everyone who is eligible to do so.

“I’d say take it – it’s a two-minute thing that could save you months of pain if you end up like I did,” she said.

Since the tragedy, life has been difficult for her, her partner, and her 18-year-old son, she added.

“We’re all heartbroken over our loss,” she expressed her sorrow.

“We were all ecstatic at the prospect of a new life, but then we were left with nothing.”

As more data has become available, there have been repeated calls for pregnant women to be vaccinated.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Mother whose son was stillborn as she fought Covid-19 in hospital urges people to get jabbed