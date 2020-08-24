People take part in demonstration against downgraded A-level results in London

A woman takes part in a demonstration outside Downing Street in London, Britain, Aug. 21, 2020. The British government has been under mounting pressure since last Thursday when it emerged that nearly 40 percent of A-level results were downgraded by the computer-based model to standardize results. The downgraded results caused an outcry among many parents and students as many British university places are based on A-level exams results. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)