People think it’s strange that I’ve spent 45 years collecting 10,000 vintage plastic bags… but some of them are worth THOUSANDS on the internet.

A MUM has amassed so many plastic bags over the course of 45 years that she has dedicated an entire storage space to them.

Angela Clarke has amassed a collection of over 10,000 items, some of which are worth thousands of pounds.

Angela’s obsession began when she was 11 years old, in 1976.

Her family was preparing to celebrate the Queen’s Silver Jubilee, and the then-schoolgirl was enthralled by the commemorative carrier bags.

Her curiosity was piqued even further when her father returned from a trip to Jersey with a black bag featuring a silver crinoline lady on the front, which she immediately pinned to her wall.

“Quite often I would put them in my bedroom,” Angela, from Aberdare in the Cynon Valley, told WalesOnline. “They had lovely patterns on them and some even had pop stars of the day on them, like David Soul.”

“They were cheap and easy to collect, you could hang them up, and they were modern art at the time,” says the author.

Angela had amassed 200 carrier bags after only one year of collecting, and her unusual hobby earned her a spot on the BBC Saturday morning kids show Multicolored Swap Shop.

“The entire collection just snowballed after I went on the show; the BBC had hundreds of bags sent in for me,” she explained.

“I had bags sent in from the House Of Lords by someone who took the carrier bag from the gift shop, signed it, and sent it to me with a letter from the House Of Lords.”

“Someone went to the Olympics and remembered that I’d been on Swap Shop and contacted me, so I started getting bags from other countries.”

“Package vacations were not as popular at the time as they are now.”

“Aberdare was a small town where everyone knew everyone, and people would go on vacation and bring me a carrier bag, so I began collecting bags from all over the world.”

Angela quickly realized that her collection contained small “pieces of history” as well as a snapshot of the time they were first published.

Her collection includes bags from Tesco and Asda supermarkets, as well as Disney, Woolworths, BHS, and a bag featuring the New York Twin Towers.

The earliest item in her collection is a pink and white striped bag from 1954, with the most expensive item fetching up to £225 on the internet.

Despite the possibility of a fortune, Angela has vowed to never part with her “babies.”

