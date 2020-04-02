People to be attested for flouting social-distancing rules in Fiji

SUVA, April 1 (Xinhua) — Fiji’s Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho ordered officers on Wednesday to arrest people found loitering in public places outside the curfew hours who disobey the social-distancing instructions.

Those who loiter in public areas outside curfew hours of 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. local time without observing social distancing would be arrested, he said, adding that Fiji still had five cases of COVID-19, and people must continue to take all necessary precautionary measures to stop the virus from spreading.

He added that despite the Ministry of Health continuously reminding Fijians about physical distancing and urging them to stop unnecessary gatherings, it was being taken lightly.

He also said the message given by Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama that every person in Fiji should act as if anyone could be a carrier of COVID-19 anywhere, and for everyone to recognize that they have a role to play in defeating this virus for good.

With the extension of the school holidays for another two weeks, Qiliho said parents and guardians must at all times ensure that their children are at home, and not loitering around places.

The Fiji government has arrested 68 people on Monday and 49 people from 10:00 p.m. Tuesday to 5:00 a.m. Wednesday for violating curfew orders nationwide.

Fiji announced a nationwide curfew starting from Monday night as part of its efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.