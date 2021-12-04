People trying to get Covid booster shots early are being turned away by Scottish health boards, causing confusion.

People trying to get Covid booster shots early in Scotland have been turned away, causing confusion.

Some health boards in Scotland have turned away Scots who wanted to get their Covid booster shots early to help stop the spread of the Omicron variant, causing confusion and anger.

Patients should wait at least 24 weeks after their second dose before receiving a booster, according to two health boards, NHS Fife and NHS Forth Valley.

This is in contrast to statements made earlier this week by Nicola Sturgeon and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, who both stated that eligible people should schedule appointments sooner rather than later.

People who followed this advice and successfully booked an earlier appointment were turned away from vaccination centers in other areas today, according to reports.

Journalist Andrew Learmonth said he was “turned away” from the Glasgow Central Mosque vaccination center, claiming the health board was “not letting anyone in” until 24 weeks had passed.

Despite the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization’s (JCVI) recommendation that the time between the second and third doses be cut in half to just three months, this is still the case.

Ms Sturgeon and Mr Yousaf both said on Tuesday that eligible people over 40 should try to move their appointments forward, with the First Minister claiming that she had already done so.

NHS Fife and NHS Forth Valley said they would stick to the old schedule until the proper “legal documentation” and other arrangements could be made.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government has confirmed that, like England, it plans to offer a booster shot to all over-18s by the end of January.

“Patients are rightly frustrated and confused over mixed messages on booster vaccine eligibility,” Dr Sandesh Gulhane, a Scottish Conservative health spokesman, said.

“We are confronted with a critical and rapidly evolving situation that necessitates immediate action.”

Two days ago, the JCVI updated their advice on the amount of time between doses.

“Under current guidance, no one who is eligible for a booster jag should be turned away from vaccination clinics.”

“This is nothing short of a shambles,” his Labour counterpart, Jackie Baillie, added.

“We can’t have because the need to accelerate our booster program has never been greater.

