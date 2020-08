Young people play beach volleyball at a beach in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Aug. 8, 2020. The provincial increase of British Columbia over the last month is overwhelmingly concentrated in young people — of the 893 COVID-19 cases recorded in B.C. between July 6 and Aug. 6, two-thirds have been in people under the age of 40. The majority are in their 20s. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)