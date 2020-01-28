‘People want to know the truth’: Red Army veteran speaks out on liberation of Auschwitz & distortions of history

Soviet veteran Ivan Martynushkin remembers the 60th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. It was a “massive celebration” with the Red Army’s role recognized front and center. Fifteen years on, however, something has shifted.

As time goes on, those anniversary events have become “different in tone” and attitudes toward Soviet veterans “drastically changed.” No longer revered in Europe for their role in liberating Poland, Martynushkin says “implicit accusations” began to creep in that the Red Army “were aggressors” who did not truly liberate Poland. In 2015, relations between Moscow and the rest of Europe had become so frosty that Putin was not even formally invited to mark 70 years of Auschwitz liberation.

Speaking with RT for the 75th anniversary of this event, Martynushkin says he has been surprised to discover over the years that many Poles and other Europeans have been led to believe that it was American soldiers who liberated Auschwitz. Even when he went to take part in the shooting of a documentary in Krakow, some Poles he encountered were “adamant” that it had been the Americans who liberated them.