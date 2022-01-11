Emmerdale received a one-star rating from those who expected more.

Emmerdale received a one-star rating from viewers who expected more.

Emmerdale’s critics gave it one star because they expected more.

Emmerdale fans, turn away now…

Have you ever finished watching a TV show and thought to yourself, “You know what? That was so bad I’m going to IMDb to leave a scathing zero-star review.”

Is that correct?

In fact, many have.

Even though we all know Emmerdale is fantastic, you might be surprised to learn that it is disliked by some people.

Since its inception as Emmerdale Farm in 1972, ITV’s premier soap (yes, that’s right Corrie) has aired over 9,000 episodes, has millions of fans around the world, and has deservedly earned a trophy room full of awards.

Despite this, according to LeedsLive, some residents in the village are dissatisfied with the current situation.

We looked at some of the harsh Emmerdale reviews on IMDb.

On the website, Emmerdale currently has a 4.9 out of 10 rating.

However, it appears that soap operas aren’t for everyone, with Corrie currently ranked at 5.6, EastEnders at 4.7, and Hollyoaks at 4.7.

Anyway, we’ll leave it up to you to decide based on the reviews.

“In one of the most tasteless soap storylines of all time,” ShadeGrenade writes in their 1 out of 10 review titled “A Load of Manure,” a plane crashed on Beckindale, mirroring the real-life Lockerbie disaster a few years earlier.

More than a few minor characters died during the course of the story.

“The show’s spirit, soul, and one-of-a-kindness did, too.”

Emmerdale is now on par with EastEnders in terms of sheer stupidity, with shouting replacing acting and formulaic plots about adultery, adultery, and, yes, adultery.”

ShadeGrenade concluded, “Don’t even get me started on the Dingles.”

(To be honest, we’d rather not offend the Dingles, but it’s your call.)

In another one-star review, Rabical 91 wrote, “Emmerdale, like Coronation Street, is now too ridiculous to be credible.”

“Hopefully, one day, someone will shut the barn door for good.”

In reference to Meena Jutla’s recent murder spree, another one-star review is titled ‘Utter Tripe.’

“All soaps nowadays have far-fetched storylines,” Jerryp65 observed, “but others seem to know when to end them.”

“On Emmerdale, the writers don’t seem to have this ability and simply milk a story line to death.”

It’s entirely up to you, you.

A quick rundown of Infosurhoy.

Instagram is a social media platform that allows people to share pictures and videos

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]