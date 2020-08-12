People who fail to answer coronavirus Test and Trace calls to get a knock on the door

People who fail to answer NHS Test and Trace calls face getting a knock on the door under a major shake-up of the privately outsourced system.

The number of national contact tracers in England will be cut from 18,000 to 12,000 in the next two weeks after the “world beating” scheme was plagued by problems.

Under the new plans, non-NHS call handlers will work alongside local public health officials in “dedicated ring-fenced teams”.

If the national team can’t make contact with a resident in a “set period of time”, the data will then be handed over to local public health officials.

They will then be able to follow up by visiting people at home, something that has already been done by some local teams in places like Liverpool.

It comes after data last week showed Test and Trace getting worse.

Figures estimated that contacts reached overall – including those of Covid-19 sufferers who were not reached by Test and Trace – fell from 51% to 46% in a week.

A Lancet study concluded the figure needs to be at 68% by the time schools go back next month to avoid a deadly second wave in the winter.

Of Covid-19 patients who did speak to the “world-beating” system on July 23-29, 72.4% of their recent contacts were reached and told to self-isolate.

Outsourcing giant Serco has been accused of “paying people to watch Netflix ” after its 10,000 contact tracers only spoke to an average of 2.4 people each.

The Labour Party has joined demands from local leaders and scientists to scrap a contract with the firm.

Its £108 million contract will be the first to come up for renewal in a fortnight and Labour said it is “ineffective and not fit for purpose”.

Campaigners demanded the £300 million cost of renewing the contract on August 23 be diverted to boost existing local public health teams.

Serco and Sitel are two of the biggest of several firms that are recruiting, coaching and managing contact tracers who work from home.

Labour welcomed moves to give more support to local authorities but said problems tackling local outbreaks proved the Prime Minister’s boast of a “world beating” system was hollow.

Local public health bosses have pleaded for better data on infection rates in their areas, as a number of towns in the north of England were forced into local lockdowns due to outbreaks.

The new system had been piloted in areas with local outbreaks such as Blackburn with Darwen, Luton and Leicester.

Test and Trace boss Baroness Dido Harding said the system was one of the largest in the world and it had been “built rapidly” with extra capacity to cope with spikes at the height of the pandemic.

She said: “We have always been clear that NHS Test and Trace must be local by default and that we do not operate alone – we work with and through partners across the country.

“As we learn more about the spread of the disease, we are able to move to our planned next step and become even more effective in tackling the virus.

“After successful trials in a small number of local areas, I am very pleased to announce that we are now offering this integrated localised approach to all local authorities to ensure we can reach more people in their communities and stop the spread of COVID-19.”

A spokesman for Serco said: “Serco has played an important part in helping reaching hundreds of thousands of people who might otherwise have passed on the virus.

“We are 93% successful in persuading people to isolate where we are able to have conversations.”