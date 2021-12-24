People who have no symptoms are using PCR tests to ‘feel safe,’ and this is putting strain on testing facilities.

People who have no symptoms use PCR tests to ‘feel safe,’ putting strain on testing facilities.

In the run-up to Christmas, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed that demand for the “gold standard” Covid test has increased.

Families across the UK are rushing to schedule PCR tests, even if they have no symptoms of Covid, in order to “feel safe” when visiting friends and family over the holidays.

Households have been booking PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests in droves as the Omicron wave has resulted in a sharp increase in infections, causing long lines at testing centers and fears that those most in need of a test will be unable to schedule an appointment.

“We are currently experiencing high demand,” a UKHSA spokeswoman said, “but there is capacity to ensure that everyone who needs a PCR test gets one.”

People with Covid symptoms, those who have a positive lateral flow device test, and those who have been in contact with someone who has tested positive and is required to self-isolate should all get a PCR test.

If a local council, your GP, or someone from NHS Test and Trace has requested a PCR test, you should schedule one as well.

Claire Hattrick is one of many people who is aware that she is “technically breaking the rules” by requesting a PCR test for herself and her daughters before the holidays.

Ms Hattrick, a menopause author, is willing to drive six hours round trip to get PCR tests in order to “protect ourselves and our family” because she can’t get a reservation in her hometown of Andover, Hampshire.

“I am accompanied by my twin daughters,” she explains.

“Beth is a paramedic in London, and Abby is a biochemist, so she’s on the front lines of this pandemic.”

We want to see my parents, who are in their 70s and early 80s, over Christmas, and we think we should all get a PCR because Beth is always around Covid in the ambulance. We all want to feel safe.

“We can’t get one in Andover,” says the narrator.

