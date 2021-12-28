People with covid should ‘go about their daily lives’ as if they had a common cold.

People with covid should ‘go about their normal lives’ as if they have the common cold, according to a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia.

In an effort to combat the spread of covid and the new variant omicron, nightclubs in Scotland will close for at least three weeks.

This month has seen an all-time high in cases, and Professor Leitch predicts that numbers will rise even higher in “mid to late January, possibly even into February.”

Despite the current restrictions, Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, believes that they must eventually be lifted so that we can resume our normal lives.

“This is a disease that isn’t going away, the infection isn’t going away,” he said on BBC Breakfast.

“In the end, we’ll have to let people who are positive for covid go about their lives normally, just like they would with any other cold.”

As a result, we’ll have to relax this at some point.”

“If the self-isolation rules are what’s causing the pain associated with covid, then we need to do that perhaps sooner rather than later,” the university professor said, discussing the self-isolation rules for those who test positive.

He went on to say that, depending on the disease’s effects at the time, this might be possible “once we’re past Easter.”

“Covid is just one virus in a family of coronaviruses, and the other coronaviruses typically produce new variants every year or so, and that’s almost certainly what’s going to happen with Covid – it’ll become effectively just another cause of the common cold,” he continued on BBC Breakfast.

“In the future, we’re not going to do daily reporting on cases of the various causes of the common cold, of which Covid is one.”

“So, personally, I don’t think we’ll do anything like that while we’re still dealing with Omicron, but once we’re past Easter, perhaps we should start looking at scaling back, depending on, of course, what the disease is at that time.”