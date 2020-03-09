People working from home during coronavirus crisis are at greater risk of being HACKED

Working from home to prevent the spread of coronavirus is putting workers at increased risk of being hacked, an expert has warned.

Being outside the office and without access to a secure local network means devices are provided with weak security settings.

These vulnerabilities can expose sensitive data and work-related information to criminals, says Dr Asma Adnane from Loughborough University.

She advises companies and staff members to check their security settings with their IT department as more firms mandate employees work remotely to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The virus has infected almost 100,000 people around the world, including 116 in the UK, and killed more than 3,300 people.

Dr Adnane advises using a Virtual Private Network (VPN), which encrypts data travelling between a user’s computer and the work network.

‘Working from home might be convenient and safer for you, but this might not be safer for the services and the data you are accessing remotely, especially if you are handling sensitive or personal data,’ she said.

‘There are many cybersecurity implications while working from home, you are basically connected to internet via an open and maybe non-secured networks – home WiFi or any public WiFi – so all services and files you are accessing become at high risk of attack.

‘Cybersecurity threats are generally higher as you are not connected via the secured workplace networks, which have adequate security measures that you do not see such as web filtering, firewall and encryption of data.

‘Indeed, if you access sensitive data through unsafe networks, your connections could be intercepted, and the data compromised.’

Dr Adnane said anyone working remotely needs to ensure they do not leave devices unlocked when in public spaces such as trains or coffee shops.

The computer science lecturer and cybersecurity expert also urges people to take care when reading work emails on their smartphones or other devices.

She said: ‘The security risk is even higher as well if you are not using the corporate machine to connect remotely.

‘In fact, corporate machines are usually up to date with the required security level: patched and updated software and operating system, encrypted hard drive, automatic screen lock and so on.

‘Imagine people accessing their work email from their phone, it will be harder to spot phishing emails as they can’t have a good view of the email and the link or attachment in it.

‘Another example is if they are accessing services or files from a malware-infected machine, malware could easily access sensitive data and even spread in the corporate network.’

Dr Adnane said those working remotely should liaise with their IT department and take any training offered by their employer around cybersecurity.

She urged workers to use a VPN whenever working from home as well as multi-factor authentication to log in to work-related services.

People should also regularly check for software and security updates on their devices to ensure they are always fully protected, she added.

‘Finally, employees are usually the weakest link in cybersecurity, so make sure you do the required training to keep you aware and on track of the cyber-security measures and guidelines in place,’ she said.