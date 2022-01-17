Activists are planning a birthday celebration for the People’s Palace and Winter Gardens.

This weekend marks the 124th anniversary of Glasgow’s famous People’s Palace and Winter Gardens, and residents are planning a celebration.

Ribbon will be used to cover the historic structures.

For the event, campaigners plan to gather outside the historic venue on January 22.

Friends of the People’s Palace and Winter Gardens plan to tie a yellow ribbon around the building and encourage people to write a birthday card to Glasgow City Council that will be left on the fence.

Since it was closed ‘indefinitely’ in 2018, the group has been campaigning for the historic building to be’repaired, restored, and reopened.’

While the People’s Palace was able to reopen for a limited time due to covid restrictions, the glasshouse remained closed due to safety concerns.

There will also be live music and cake to commemorate the occasion, which is part of Gray Day, a day dedicated to artist and writer Alasdair Gray.

The Continuous Glasgow Show, an exhibition by Alasdair Gray, reopened the Winter Gardens to the public for the first time since its closure in 1966 for demolition.

“Alasdair was on the staff of the People’s Palace for almost a year, producing a series of contemporary Glasgow portraits for the museum collection,” said Friends of the People’s Palace and Winter Gardens.

In 1977, he designed the logo for the Friends of the People’s Palace, and in 2018, he designed the logo for its reincarnation.

“To his credit, Alasdair twice refused the Freedom of the City in the final year of his life, citing his dissatisfaction with the city’s treatment of the People’s Palace.

“The People’s Palace was built on the site of the great Franchise Demonstrations of 1832, 1868, and 1884, and its construction was a triumph for the Liberal Party, which ruled Glasgow for most of the nineteenth century.”

Following administrations have neglected it, and in the upcoming local elections in May, we will be looking for more solid political support.

“We are committed to seeing the building repaired, renewed, and restored so that future generations can enjoy it while learning about Glasgow’s history and culture.”

