People’s poop is being used to track Covid-19, with one US city claiming to be watching your sewage to keep track of its spread.

The city of Chicago will monitor sewage for levels of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, along with the rest of Illinois and other parts of the country.

The Chicago Department of Public Health released its latest wastewater Covid-19 surveillance report this week, based on samples taken last month.

Infections increased in all seven neighborhood zones where poop samples were collected during the last two weeks of December, according to data.

The number of samples collected from all three treatment plants also increased.

Because not everyone tests themselves, wastewater surveillance is an important tool for identifying trends that might otherwise go undetected.

After flushing the toilet, symptomatic and asymptomatic people’s feces and pee enter the sewer lines.

The poop water then makes its way to one of three wastewater treatment plants in the Chicagoland area after entering the sewers.

According to public health officials, each treatment plant receives waste from millions of people in cities and suburbs.

After that, samples are taken from each plant for analysis.

Just two weeks before the Beijing Winter Olympics, China has brought back its “undignified” anal Covid swabs.

The Communist regime claims that the virus test is more accurate than other on-the-spot virus tests because it involves inserting a 5cm long saline-soaked swab up a patient’s bum and rotating it.

At least 27 people were subjected to anal swab tests, according to The Beijing News, at an apartment building in Beijing where a 26-year-old woman had contracted Omicron, the city’s first case of the variant.

A sterile cotton swab is inserted into the rectum and rotated several times during the invasive anal tests.

The swab is taken out and tested in a lab.

When the tests were first proposed in March, Li Tongzeng, a respiratory disease specialist, told state media that Covid traces can be detected in poo samples for longer than they can in the nose or throat.

Foreign visitors being swabbed up the bum, on the other hand, has sparked debate.

Japan has asked China to stop using the “undignified” test, claiming that it has caused “psychological distress” to some passengers.

