Pep Guardiola calls on stars to forget Real Madrid win and focus on Aston Villa

Man City take on Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday with the winner taking home the first piece of silverware on offer this season

Pep Guardiola has told his players to banish thoughts of the Bernabeu and concentrate of putting Aston Villa to the sword.

The Premier League champions face Villa at Wembley tomorrow high on confidence following their stunning 2-1 triumph against Real Madrid .

Manchester City will now turn their attention to Villa and the chance to make it a hat-trick of Carabao Cup wins.

Guardiola is keen to create more history and has told his stars to forget about their Champions League comeback and focus on the next challenge.

He said: “I just know how difficult it is to reach the final. We’ve done really well to reach it, playing every three of four days, it’s a great achievement to get there but now we must try to win.

“The result (Madrid) has gone and now we focus on the final. For us it’s better, much better to go to play a final after a good result in Madrid. But we can’t go into the final thinking about that.

“We prepare tactically and know we have an incredible challenge to win the next title, to win six in a row, it’s a big opportunity to do something special for our club.

“I’m pretty sure the City fans will remember, we are going to play the Carabao Cup, since the first one we played in, we’ve played in 11 competitions and if we win, it will be the eighth that we have won.

“That’s incredible. It would be six (trophies) in a row, there are no words to express my gratitude because it’s so difficult to do that, to maintain that. It’s massive to do that.”

City will have to try and overcome Villa without Aymeric Laporte, who broke down with a hamstring problem in Spain and could be sidelined for up to a month.

The Frenchman has already missed almost five months of the season with damaged knee ligaments, but Guardiola has backed him to have the mental strength to battle back.

He added: “It’s a hamstring injury. I don’t know if it will be three weeks or one month more or less.

“It’s tough I imagine. They have to overcome it, life is not easy, always in this world are they guys who overcome the bad moments, who don’t complain the world is against them, accept it, work harder and try to come back in the best condition possible.”