Pep Guardiola concedes Liverpool title race is over as Man City boss looks to next season

Liverpool have extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to 22 points after Manchester City were beaten 2-0 on Sunday by Tottenham

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted he was already looking forward to next season after Liverpool clasped one hand on the Premier League trophy as the Sky Blues lost 2-0 to Tottenham on Sunday.

The Reds have a jaw-dropping lead of 22 points at the top of the league having dropped points just once all year, and are on course for a record-breaking title season.

And having seen his side slip to their sixth defeat of the term, the Guardiola all but admitted that City’s chances of a third consecutive Premier League crown were over.

“We are there in the six-yard box and we are not able to score,” the Spaniard said.

“One day it will click. It is not enough and we are so far away. Next season we need to be better.”

Guardiola also insisted that he was not disappointed with the manner of the defeat, noting that his side created plenty of chances while Spurs were extremely clinical.

“We played well but lost the game,” he continued. “It happened again. They had two shots and scored two goals.

“I don’t have too many things to say about the performance. We have to accept it and analyse it. It is not easy. We did really well, honestly.

“With this performance, how should I be critical? This performance would be an incredible mistake to say how bad they are. We created chances and conceded few.

“A few times this season it has happened. The sending off was a key point. We said at half-time be careful, yellow cards are a fast and quick action.”

City are back in action against West Ham next Sunday (4:30pm).