Pep Guardiola makes defiant League Two declaration to Man City team

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has informed his players he intends to stay at the Etihad

Pep Guardiola has reportedly told the Manchester City squad that he will still be their manager next season “even if they put us in League Two”.

City have been slapped with a two-year ban from European football and a £25m fine by UEFA after breaching Financial Fair Play protocol and refusing to cooperate with their investigation.

The club have explained that they intend to appeal the ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport and are confident that they will be successful.

However, if they fail then the UEFA ruling could have major domestic ramifications too, with the club having submitted the same documents to the Premier League about their sponsorship revenue as they did to UEFA.

If the CAS agrees with UEFA that City provided a false account of their sponsorship revenue then new Premier League rules they could be given a points deduction and bumped down to League Two.

As a result, rumours have swirled about the future of star players like Raheem Sterling and Kevin de Bruyne as well as manager Guardiola.

However, Sky Sports are reporting that Guardiola told his players: “Look, whatever league we are in, I will still be here.

“Even if they put us in League Two, I will still be here. This is a time for sticking together.”

City CEO Ferran Soriano is also said to have told the players: “Trust me like I trust you, this will be dropped.”

Soriano’s comments echo the tone of City’s statement, which read: “Manchester City is disappointed but not surprised by today’s announcement by the UEFA Adjudicatory Chamber.

“The Club has always anticipated the ultimate need to seek out an independent body and process to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence in support of its position.

“Simply put, this is a case initiated by UEFA, prosecuted by UEFA and judged by UEFA. With this prejudicial process now over, the Club will pursue an impartial judgment as quickly as possible and will therefore, in the first instance, commence proceedings with the Court of Arbitration for Sport at the earliest opportunity.”