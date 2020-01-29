Pep Guardiola responds to criticism from Man City fan group over empty Etihad jibe

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has has insisted he did not mean to criticise the club’s fans when he commented on the poor attendance for his side’s FA Cup game against Fulham

Pep Guardiola has claimed it was ‘never … my intention to offend’ Manchester City fans, after the Spaniard spoke of his disappointment at the poor attendance for their FA Cup fourth round clash with Fulham.

Just 39,223 fans turned up to the Etihad, which has a capacity of 55,097, to watch City comfortably beat Scott Parker’s 10-man Cottagers 4-0.

The win secured City a spot in the last 16 but Guardiola was left lamenting the sight of a half-full stadium, saying: “Motivation was right and hopefully in the next game against United, our fans can come and make the stadium full.

“It was not full. I don’t know why. (Wednesday) gives a chance to go back to Wembley. Hopefully they will support us more.”

His comments drew plenty of flak from fans, who have had to fork out for five home games in the last month.

In response, Kevin Parker, general secretary of the official supporters’ club, said: “Questioning the loyalty of City fans who went 35 years without a trophy – supporting them through lots of thin times – is not for me.

“Fans have purchased tickets for both the League Cup semi-final and the Real Madrid tie. While the match was well-priced, it wasn’t a season-ticket game so fans had to dip into their pockets.

“I absolutely love Pep, he’s the best thing to ever happen to the club from a football point of view. But this sort of thing will alienate fans who work very hard to buy tickets.”

Now, Guardiola has claimed he made a ‘mistake’ by thinking the stadium would be full.

“I understand it,” he responded. “Of course I understand it. Never was it my intention to offend them. They are part of us.

“But since I arrived here from day one, we fight to see Etihad Stadium full every single game. It belongs to us to play good, to seduce them to come.

“The only reason I do my job is to see the Etihad Stadium full.

“Since I arrived here I learned how important the Premier League and FA Cup are, more important than the Champions League, much, much more.

“It was my mistake that I thought Sunday, 1pm, it would be full, and I didn’t know it was on BBC One, not Sky.”