Pep Guardiola to leave Man City even if they win Champions League, says pundit

Pep Guardiola has said he would commit to Manchester City after receiving a Champions League ban for two seasons which could lead to further punishments

Pep Guardiola could leave Manchester City this season even if they win the Champions League.

That’s according to former Premier League forward Grant Holt.

City were handed a two-season ban from all UEFA competitions as well as a £25m fine.

This led to speculation that the manager, who led them to consecutive Premier League titles last season, would be on the way.

The Spaniard reportedly told the team he would be staying at the club throughout the ban.

But Holt, who spent two seasons in the top flight with Norwich City, did not think this would happen.

Appearing on Stadium Astro, the 38-year-old is asked if Guardiola will be at City at the start of next season.

And the former forward said: “I think he will be.

“He’s not the kind of person to just go out.

“He won’t want to leave with Liverpool romping it by so many points.”

This decision, though, had a condition, according to Holt.

“But I think it all depends on the Champions League,” he added.

“Whatever happens in the Champions League this season will dictate what happens to Guardiola.

“If they win it, he might say he’s done his job.

“He’ll have won the Premier League and Champions League, which would be him off.

“But if he doesn’t he might say ‘I’m going to have another go.”

Reports emerged that City could be forced all the way down to League Two with further punishment from the Premier League and FA.

But Guardiola, according to Sky Sports reportedly told players: “Look, whatever league we are in, I will still be here.

“Even if they put us in League Two, I will still be here. This is a time for sticking together.”

City CEO Ferran Soriano is also said to have told the players: “Trust me like I trust you, this will be dropped.”