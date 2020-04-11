Pep Guardiola’s mother dies from coronavirus at the age of 82, Manchester City confirm

Pep Guardiola’s mother has passed away from coronavirus, Manchester City have confirmed.

The Premier League champions confirmed the sad news on Monday that Dolors Sala Carrio had passed at the age of 82 in Manresa, Barcelona.

It read: ‘The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep’s moth Dolors Sala Carrio in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting coronavirus.

‘She was 82-years-old. Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends.’

Dolors was a former sales assistant, and was married to Pep’s father Valenti, a bricklayer.

Man City star Kevin de Bruyne led the tributes to his manager on social media, saying he and the club were ‘one team’.

‘Thoughts are with Pep and his family at this time,’ he wrote on Twitter. ‘One team.’

Meanwhile, Man City owner Sheikh Mansour and chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak have contacted Guardiola to offer their condolences.

Rio Ferdinand and ex-Barcelona striker Gary Lineker were among the other stars to send their support to the Spaniard.

‘Really sorry to hear that Pep Guardiola’s mother has passed away. Thoughts are with him and his family. So sad,’ Lineker tweeted.

Ferdinand said: ‘Sending my love & condolences to Pep and his family!’

Tottenham and Brighton sent their condolences to Guardiola for his loss shortly after the news was announced.

‘Everyone at Spurs sends their deepest condolences. Our thoughts are with Pep and his family at this time,’ Spurs tweeted.

Liverpool, Norwich and Arsenal also took to social media to offer their support to Guardiola and his family.

The tragic news comes weeks after Guardiola himself made a generous donation of £920,000 (€1million) to help fight the coronavirus in Spain.

Guardiola earmarked the money, sent to the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation, to be spent on purchasing medical equipment.

The fund is named after a doctor from Santpedor – the town Guardiola hails from – who passed away in the 1970s.

The foundation had raised just over €33,000 after the initial plea and Guardiola’s personal contribution has rocketed their resources.

The Barcelona medical college said that equipment is in short supply across Catalonia and Guardiola’s generosity will go a long way to easing the strain on health centres. Catalonia is reported to have the most concentrated number of cases in Spain.

Spain has suffered one of the worst outbreaks of the virus in Europe.

According to the latest numbers from Johns Hopkins, Spain has had 135,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, second only to the United States, and more than 13,000 deaths, second only to Italy which has suffered almost 16,000.

As part of the club’s Cityzens At Home intiative, Guardiola last week recorded a video urging fans to stay at home and to follow the advice of scientists, doctors and nurses.

‘We miss football,’ he said. ‘We miss the life that we had a few days ago but now is the time to listen, to follow our scientists, doctors and nurses.

‘You are my football family and we are going to do everything possible to make you feel better. We’ll come back from this stronger, better, kinder… and a little bit fatter. Stay inside, stay safe.’

Guardiola’s video message came as the club launched the new ‘Cityzens At Home’ website dedicated to providing fans with news, advice and activities during these unprecedented times.

