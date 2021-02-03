Percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in Latvia edges up in past week: CDC

RIGA, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — The Latvian Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) on Tuesday reported a slight increase in positive COVID-19 tests over the past week.

Last week, the average share of positive coronavirus tests rose by 0.3 percentage points, to 7.9 percent from 7.6 percent the week before, while the weekly number of tests gradually dropped during the first month of 2021, from 75,856 in the first week of January to 66,460 in the last week of the month.

The percentage of positive tests, which fell during the first weeks of the year, edged up again in the week from Jan. 25 to Jan. 31. The steepest drop in positive tests was recorded in the first weeks of this year, as their share fell by 13.8 percent in the second week and by 12.3 percent in the third week of January.

Last week, however, the trend nearly came to an end, as the share of positive tests dropped by 2.1 percent, according to CDC statistics.

In the past day, Latvia confirmed 775 new COVID-19 cases, which is 6 percent of the 12,949 people tested for the coronavirus infection in the 24-hour period.

