Perez Hilton reveals the REAL reason he fled the jungle on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 

Perez Hilton has revealed the real reason behind his controversial exit on Monday’s episode of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The 41-year-old gossip blogger told 10 Daily after his elimination: ‘I could not run faster out of there!’

Perez said that his extreme hunger was the reason why he didn’t waste any time leaving the camp.

‘I was melting down because my brain is thinking it’s starving, and I was! I lost 10lbs in eight days,’ he added.

Perez had started experiencing ‘headaches and nausea’ from the lack of food, so he was more than happy to be voted out of the jungle.

As he sprinted out of the camp on Monday, the American socialite told his co-stars: ‘Adios. It was a pleasure meeting most of you. Bye-bye!’

Viewers branded Perez ‘rude’ and ‘disrespectful’ in a series of tweets soon after.

‘Jeez. What a poor sport, good riddance Perez,’ one wrote.

‘So bloody ungrateful and disrespectful,’ was another comment, as well as ‘that was plain rude’.

One even went so far as to label Perez ‘a sore loser’ with ‘anger management issues’.

During his exit interview with hosts Dr Chris Brown and Julia Morris, Perez urged Australia to crown Miguel Maestre King of The Jungle.

‘He can do everything, not just cook, but he can do everything,’ he said. ‘He can make fire appear, he is an inspiring business person.

‘He is a great father and he was home to me. He reminded me so much of my family, and he is the winner. Please, Australia. I beg of you, do not get it wrong.’

Meanwhile, on Sunday night’s episode, Perez certainly ruffled a few feathers among the camp.

The father-of-three got into a screaming match over how to divide up sliced banana.

Perez accused Ryan Gallagher and Charlotte Crosby of ‘disrespecting’ and ‘attacking’ Miguel, who took it upon himself to cut up the fruit.

It all began when Ryan suggested Charlotte should get one whole banana as she doesn’t eat oats.

Drama ensued when others deemed it unfair for one person to get extra servings.

Watching it unfold, Perez stormed over and demanded Ryan and Charlotte respect the Spanish chef.

‘You’re being so disrespectful to him. The way you were talking to him was not caring.’

After Ryan suggested Perez was creating drama just for headlines, he continued: ‘I’m not going to do a blog. I reacted the way I did because this man has done so much for you.

Speaking to Myf Warhurst, Charlotte accused Perez of ‘jumping in’ and ‘screaming like a banshee’.