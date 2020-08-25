Performance by National Ballet of China to be broadcast online

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) — A ballet performance presented by the National Ballet of China will be broadcast online this coming Saturday, according to the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA).

The Ballet Gala of the National Ballet of China consists of excerpts from renowned ballet classics, including “Pas de Quatre,” “Cinderella,” and the Chinese ballet “The Red Detachment of Women.”

Also on the program is the National Ballet of China’s latest work “Against the Wind,” a mixture of ballet and symphony dedicated to the country’s medical workers who fought bravely against COVID-19.

The performance will be broadcast at 7 p.m. on the website of the NCPA.

The Ballet Gala was staged at the Opera House of the NCPA earlier this month as the venue reopened to the public after a temporary closure due to the epidemic. Enditem