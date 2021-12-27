Perry County has a new fitness center.

Perry County now has a new fitness center.

Perry Strength andamp; Fitness Center, owned by Bryan and Patty Sibbach, opened earlier this month at 5201 Spring Road in Carroll Township, near Shermansdale, in the Village Square Plaza shopping center.

Cardio equipment, treadmills, ellipticals, rowing machines, barbells, and exercise bikes are all part of the 5,500-square-foot fitness center.

Cycle spin, yoga, and Zumba are among the gym’s group classes.

Personal training is also available at this location.

In the future, Perry Strength and Fitness Center intends to offer free seminars on nutrition, diabetes education, and other topics.

“We’ve seen the impact of the pandemic on people’s physical and mental health,” Patty Sibbach said in a statement.

“There are a lot of people who are starting from scratch.”

“At Perry Strength, our goal is to provide a very educational and community-focused environment where people of all fitness levels feel welcome and are not afraid to ask our staff questions.”

At 5 p.m., the Perry County Chamber of Commerce and the West Shore Chamber of Commerce will hold a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Capital Blue Cross has partnered with Perry Strength and Fitness to offer free blood pressure screenings, a nutritional seminar, and refreshments at the event.

From 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., the gym is open for business.

7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday

Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, and Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Precision Training Concepts, a personal training studio in Lower Paxton Township and Hampden Township, is also owned and operated by the Sibbachs.

