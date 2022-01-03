Perry Greene is the husband of Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican congresswoman, is accused of having several “brazen” affairs with her husband a decade ago.

Perry Greene, a QAnon and conspiracy theory enthusiast, is his wife, and the couple recently celebrated their silver wedding anniversary.

Greene, 47, and her husband, Perry Greene, 50, have three children together: Lauren, Taylor, and Derek.

Perry earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Georgia Terry College of Business in 1996.

According to The Focus, he began his professional career as an accountant at Ernst & Young.

In 1997, he was hired as the general manager of Taylor Construction, a construction company.

In 1999, Perry was named president of the company, a position he still holds today.

The adoring husband frequently shares posts praising his wife’s achievements.

On August 11, 2020, the couple will mark 25 years of marriage.

In a Facebook post commemorating the anniversary, Greene called Perry her “best friend and biggest supporter.”

“I said ‘I do’ 25 years ago,” the post said.

“Perry Greene and I have had some amazing adventures, but the best thing we’ve done is have our three children.”

“I love you, Perry, for always being my best friend and biggest supporter!”

According to CNN, Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account was suspended by Twitter on Sunday, January 2, 2022, for “repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy.”

Greene’s official congressional account, @RepMTG, still has access to the social media site, but her personal account, where she tweeted the most, has been permanently suspended.

Greene’s personal Twitter account had over 465K followers at the time of suspension, and the company had previously suspended it for making false claims about the pandemic and the 2020 election.

“Social media platforms can’t stop the truth from spreading far and wide,” Greene said in a statement after learning of the ban.

“Big Tech won’t be able to stop the truth.”

The truth can’t be stopped by Communist Democrats.

I support the people and the truth.

“We will triumph!”

Greene is said to have had affairs with a polyamorous tantric sex guru and the gym manager.

According to the Daily Mail, she was allegedly unfaithful to her husband a decade ago with “brazen” affairs.

When Greene worked for billionaire Jim Chambers at the CrossFit gym in Alpharetta, Georgia, in 2012, he claimed she had the affairs.

Chambers claimed she had affairs with Craig Ivey, the “Tantric Warrior,” and Justin Tway, a gym manager.

She appears to have begun a relationship…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.