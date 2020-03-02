Perry named for T20 World Cup game

The intrigue is over. Ellyse Perry has been named to play in Australia’s sudden-death Twenty20 World Cup game against New Zealand.

The superstar allrounder had been under a major injury cloud after hurting her hip against Bangladesh last Thursday and failed to train with her teammates on Sunday.

But Perry was put through a pre-match fitness test on Monday at Melbourne’s Junction Oval, with Australia captain Meg Lanning confirming the Belinda Clark Award winner’s inclusion.

It continues Perry’s remarkable record of having not missed a T20 World Cup game for Australia since the first edition of the tournament in 2009.

Perry’s inclusion, even if not fully fit, is a major boost for Australia as they need to defeat the White Ferns to secure second spot in Group A and book their place in the semi-finals.

Lanning lost the toss, with New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine electing to bowl first.

Australia went in with an unchanged team from the one that smashed Bangladesh in Canberra.

AUSTRALIA: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt.

NEW ZEALAND: Sophie Devine (c), Rachel Priest, Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Katey Martin, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Anna Peterson, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair.