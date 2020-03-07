Persil maker Henkel confirms 2020 forecast

BERLIN, March 5 – German consumer goods group Henkel, the maker of Persil detergent, confirmed on Thursday a forecast it made in December for limited sales growth in 2020 and a decline in profitability as it invests to try to revive its business.

Henkel already said in December it expected profit margins to fall this year as its adhesives business comes under pressure from waning industrial demand. On Thursday, it highlighted uncertainty prevailing in the industrial environment.

The group confirmed it expects organic sales growth of 0-2% in 2020 and a fall in its adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin to about 15% next year, from 16% in 2019.

Carsten Knobel, the former finance chief who took over as chief executive from Hans Van Bylen in January after a string of poor results, is due to present a new strategy later on Thursday. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Michelle Martin)