PERSONAL OPINION – Turkiye will continue to accept African students.

Under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership, Turkiye’s Council of Higher Education aims to take Turkiye-Africa relations to the next level by utilizing humanitarian diplomacy.

Despite the challenges they face, the African continent, which has thousands of years of history as the cradle of civilizations, has countries that look to the future with optimism.

The greatest strength of these societies is their rich cultural heritage derived from centuries of history.

History and geography departments at our universities are expected to conduct serious research on Africa and reveal strong values.

We will train young academics to research the period known as Ottoman Africa, which spans the early 16th century to the 1920s, as well as modern African nations’ fight for independence from colonialism and the processes that followed.

We began academic and scientific studies in this field with our doctoral programs in African Studies.

Africa is a region that should be supported in order to achieve a more just world.

Under the leadership of our President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, we will take Turkiye-Africa relations to the next level through humanitarian diplomacy.

We are adamant about this issue as the Council of Higher Education.

Developing into a crossroads for international students

With 204 higher education institutions, more than 8 million students, nearly 182,000 higher education teaching staff, and 105,000 Ph.D students, Turkey’s higher education sector is rapidly expanding and can compete effectively with other global leaders.

The Republic of Turkiye has developed into a major international student hub.

We will have 260,000 international students from 182 countries by 2021.

New embassies in Africa were opened, and Turkish Airlines (THY) launched new flights to the continent during 2005, which was designated as the Year of Africa in Turkiye.

We signed memorandums of understanding for higher education cooperation with 21 African countries, all at the ministerial level, as Turkiye’s Council of Higher Education (YOK).

These protocols paved the way for a variety of academic activities, including student and teaching staff exchanges, as well as joint project development between our universities.

