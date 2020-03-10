Personal physician of embattled ex-PM Nawaz Sharif attacked in London

Masked assailants attacked Dr. Adnan Khan with a metal rod in central London just days after Islamabad ramped up effort to extradite the former PM who flew to the UK for medical treatment.

Khan, who serves as a personal physician of ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, was assaulted as he was going for a walk in Park Lane, local media report. The attackers punched the doctor and badly injured his head, face, and chest using a metal bar.

He received multiple threats by phone prior to the attack, the ex-PM’s family spokesperson told reporters.Sharif himself was ousted over corruption allegations in 2017 and was serving a seven-year prison term before a Pakistani court granted him indefinite bail, which allowed him to travel to London for medical treatment.

The attack on Dr. Khan coincided with Islamabad’s efforts to return Sharif back to Pakistan. Recently, it proclaimed it would ask the UK to bring Sharif back, claiming that he “faked” his health status as set out under the bail conditions.

However, the Pakistan Muslim League, an organization previously led by the three-time prime minister, said it would challenge Sharif’s possible extradition request because he is seriously ill and suffers from heart-related complications.

