Personal trainer, 29, details her exact diet and why she has stopped counting every calorie

A bikini competitor has offered an inside look at her daily diet during the off season – which includes six separate meals and dessert – and explained why she isn’t counting calories right now.

Lauren Simpson, who is based in Sydney, offered her millions of followers an inside look into her pantry and fridge, showcasing the near-consistent breakfast, lunch and dinner routine she follows.

‘I’m not currently tracking my calories but I’m still being mindful of what I’m eating. I estimate this to be around 1800-1900 calories,’ the 29-year-old captioned the YouTube video.

Lauren starts her day at 6.30am with Before You Speak’s Glow collagen coffee before settling onto the lounge to answer some emails and reply to Instagram DM’s.

Later in the morning she’ll visit the kitchen again for breakfast, switching between an egg white omelette on toast and creamy protein oats.

‘It keeps things interesting when you switch between a sweet and savoury start to the day,’ she said.

The omelette includes a mixture of mushrooms, capsicum, spinach and Danish-style feta on top of sandwich thins.

Following breakfast she will then drive to the gym, which is an hour away, and enjoy passionfruit-flavoured pre workout, a punnet of blueberries and a Quest protein bar on the drive.

These prepare her to work hard during her session, which is a combination of weights and resistance work.

Following this she enjoys a lunch of three rice paper rolls – one with a tuna filling and two with chicken teriyaki – before heading home and enjoying a decaf coffee and an apple.

Lauren admitted that she has been working harder than normal on this particular week and feeling particularly hungry, so around 4pm she makes her favourite corn things with tuna and beetroot combination.

While working on her laptop the blonde bombshell turns to a packet of Cobs Pop’d Chips for reprieve or snacks on cooked beef mince.

‘Tonight Mark and I are actually going out to dinner but I probably go out three times a week so this is a good example of real life,’ she said.

This time it was Bondi Pizza in Sydney, where she gets the grilled chicken salad with tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, olives, feta and beetroot.

Ordinarily, if she was at home, Lauren would opt for a stir fry complete with protein and plenty of vegetables.

After heading home she reached for a Twisted Mini frozen yoghurt pot to satisfy her sweet tooth as dessert.

In an Instagram post Lauren shared why her body and food intake dramatically changes when she’s not in ‘comp mode’.

‘Comp prep mode revolved months and months of hitting my calories, tracking absolutely everything I ate, hard training sessions, hitting my step count and doing set cardio. For me this is all non-negotiable. This is a whole lot of hard work & discipline,’ she said.

‘My obsession was my body – it had to be. This level of conditioning however is not sustainable.’

Her ‘normal life body’ doesn’t require her to track macros and instead means she will ‘eat out multiple times a day’.

‘Balance looks different for everyone and initially it is hard to shift the focus from comp prep mode (or a strict diet phase) back to normality,’ she said.

‘I loved my body in both stages. Hell yes I love competition condition… I’d be lying if I said I didn’t but I have also learned to recognise it’s basically for one day only.’